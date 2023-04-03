Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,588,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.

Coursera Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of COUR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. 683,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,653. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Coursera by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.