Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,588,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.
Coursera Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of COUR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. 683,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,653. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Coursera by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
