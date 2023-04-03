Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $10,743.02 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $10,743.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Todd Berard sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,883.50.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $226,170.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,535.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $162,760.00.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

