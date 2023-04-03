Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells 50,830 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 682,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,731. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

