Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells $884,511.60 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $884,511.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,997,302 shares in the company, valued at $213,067,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 60,964 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,402.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Morningside Venture Investment sold 63,448 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $2,024,625.68.

On Thursday, March 16th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $296,921.10.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $2,442,461.56.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $29.34 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

