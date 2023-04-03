Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider Sells $2,953,971.04 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Saban Cheryl boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.