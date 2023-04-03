Insider Buying: Totally plc (LON:TLY) Insider Purchases 100,190 Shares of Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) insider Robert (Bob) Holt acquired 100,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($19,695.79).
Shares of LON:TLY opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.20) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.16. Totally plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.19 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.36 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd.
Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.
