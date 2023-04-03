Insider Buying: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Buys 551 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,113. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

