Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £2,707.38 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,326.43).

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NWG opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.24) on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.85). The company has a market capitalization of £25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 732.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.80.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,888.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NatWest Group Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.67) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.30).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

