Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £2,707.38 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,326.43).
NatWest Group Trading Down 0.7 %
NWG opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.24) on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.85). The company has a market capitalization of £25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 732.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.80.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,888.89%.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
