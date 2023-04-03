Insider Buying: FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Purchases A$245,070.00 in Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Rating) insider Michael Kelly bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$245,070.00 ($163,380.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a software-as-a-service core insurance platform. Its FINEOS Platform comprises FINEOS AdminSuite, a comprehensive core insurance suite; FINEOS Engage, makes connection across customers and partners to create frictionless engagement and agile business relationships; and FINEOS Insight that offers real-time analytics to influence business decisions and drive better outcomes.

