Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €53.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €53.10 ($57.10) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

