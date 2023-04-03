Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on IMCR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $69.06.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
