Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMCR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $69.06.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
