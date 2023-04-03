Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMCR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 849,662 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after purchasing an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $16,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunocore by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 204,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

