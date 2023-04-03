ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.32

ICON (ICX) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, ICON has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $305.24 million and $210.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 953,019,561 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 952,999,436.4380658 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26895612 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $116,540,881.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

