I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Price Performance

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

About I-Mab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in I-Mab by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.