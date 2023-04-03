I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
I-Mab Price Performance
Shares of IMAB stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $21.44.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
