Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HUN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 3,053,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,716. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

