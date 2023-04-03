Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases Shares of 231,696 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 405,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000.

IUSB opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

