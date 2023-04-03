Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.38. 82,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

