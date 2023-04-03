Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 9,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

HRL stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.