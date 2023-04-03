Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,946. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average of $200.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

