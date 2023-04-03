Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 13.6% in March

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after buying an additional 455,826 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

