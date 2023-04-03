Hikari Power Ltd Has $20.22 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
NYSE MO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.