Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $20.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.75. 1,890,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,967. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.53. Heska has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

