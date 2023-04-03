Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 5.5%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.62. 44,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Several research firms have recently commented on HSAI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
