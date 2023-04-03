Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Up 11.0% in March

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,657. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

