HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Up 0.6 %

HEI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 262,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $177.55.

Insider Activity

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.