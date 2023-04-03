Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 17th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Healthcare Trust stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71.
About Healthcare Trust
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Trust (HTIA)
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
- AI Design Sends Synopsys, Nvidia, TSMC & Other Chip Stocks Higher
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.