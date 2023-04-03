Head to Head Review: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.91% 6.12% 0.88% The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.12% 18.15% 3.44%

Dividends

This table compares Tokio Marine and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tokio Marine pays out -30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokio Marine and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $86.08, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $52.23 billion 2.26 $3.74 billion ($0.65) -29.44 The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.36 billion 0.98 $1.82 billion $5.45 12.87

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Tokio Marine on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Rating)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products. The Personal Lines segment offers standard automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverage to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident, and disability coverage, as well as group retiree health and voluntary benefits. The Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management and administrative services. The corporate segment includes corporate category discontinued operations, reserves for run-off structured settlement, and terminal funding agree

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.