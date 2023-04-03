Head to Head Contrast: Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Britannia Bulk and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Britannia Bulk alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $12.56 billion 0.23 $4.62 billion $38.36 0.61

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Britannia Bulk and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 14.84%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 36.77% 87.07% 38.95%

Risk & Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.05, indicating that its share price is 1,805% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

(Get Rating)

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Britannia Bulk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britannia Bulk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.