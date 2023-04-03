HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,408. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

