Harvest Finance Hits Market Cap of $24.99 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $36.69 or 0.00130242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

