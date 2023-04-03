Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in March

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,600 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,026.0 days.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HNSBF remained flat at $5.20 during trading hours on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile
