Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5,862.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $95,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,917,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.