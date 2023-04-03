Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

GUKYF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 5,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

