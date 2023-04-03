GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GUD Stock Performance

GUD stock remained flat at C$6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23. GUD has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.33.

Get GUD alerts:

About GUD

(Get Rating)

See Also

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.