GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GUD Stock Performance
GUD stock remained flat at C$6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23. GUD has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.33.
About GUD
