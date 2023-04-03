Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,609 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 645,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

