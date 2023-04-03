Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.56. 241,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

