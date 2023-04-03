Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 9,672 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.82. 7,565,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,016,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.62.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

