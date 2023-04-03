Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 209 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $249.41. The stock had a trading volume of 563,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

