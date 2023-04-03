Grimes & Company Inc. Has $15.57 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.80. 1,012,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

