Greylin Investment Management Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

