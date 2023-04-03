Greylin Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen



Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

