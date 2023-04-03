Greylin Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $201.59 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $637.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $189.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

