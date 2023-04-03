Greylin Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,329 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for 2.9% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Organon & Co. worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

