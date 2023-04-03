Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE GEF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 197,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,801. Greif has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $583,207. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Greif by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

