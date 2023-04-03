GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

