Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727,249 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $109,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EEM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.45. 8,831,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,388,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

