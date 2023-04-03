Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $5,630,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.83. 1,684,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

