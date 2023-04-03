Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $639.18. 513,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

