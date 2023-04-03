Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 337052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GTBIF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.10.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.