GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in March

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.91. 1,340,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,113. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

